Standards expected of a resolution professional are very high: ICSI Prez

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is one of the certifying and training bodies for resolution professionals (RPs) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). In an interaction with Sudipto Dey, Shyam Agrawal, president, ICSI, discusses how the institute is updating its training programmes for RPs based on experiences on the ground, and the implications of recent changes in secretarial standards. Edited excerpts: What have been the key challenges faced by RPs in operationalising the Code? One of the biggest challenges faced by RPs is with regard to ...