Star India launches first ever regional language sports channel in Tamil

It is the latest in a series of initiatives by broadcasters to milk the growing regional pie

Star India’s launch of the first ever regional language sports channel marks a growing realisation among media networks and broadcasters about the rising power of the Indian language market. Instead of the usual dub-and-broadcast strategy, networks are launching dedicated channels and increasing the share of independent programming for regional viewers. The launch of Star Sports 1 Tamil (SS1 Tamil) follows the launch of the second Kannada GEC (general entertainment channel) by Colors along with HD variants of its portfolio in Kannada, Bangla and Oriya earlier this year. Also, Zee ...

T E Narasimhan & Urvi Malvania