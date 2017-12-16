STAR set to enter Disney family, OTT sector consolidation begins

As STAR India prepares its transition to become a part of Disney India, following the acquisition of its parent 21st Century Fox, the domestic over-the-top (OTT) market will go through the first round of consolidation. All of Star India’s assets, including video-streaming service Hotstar, will move to Disney as part of the deal. Launched in 2015, Hotstar is among the early entrants in the OTT space, after Sony Pictures Networks’ Sony Liv (launched in 2014).

Rival Viacom18 launched VOOT in 2016, while Zee will launch Zee5 in the coming weeks. Disney, known for its kids and ...