Star Sports launches first Tamil sports channel

Star Sports, the sports broadcast arm of Uday Shankar-led Star India, has launched the country's first Tamil sports channel. In the past, Sony Pictures Network (SPN) had launched with a Tamil audio feed, but has launched the first dedicated sports channel in the language.

Tamil will bring fans across the state a full calendar of sports -- starting with the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, followed by Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2.0), VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 5 and Hero ISL. The channel would provide curated content localised to Tamil Super Stars such as R Ashwin, and stars from

A 360-degree marketing campaign, #MachiAreYouReady (Buddy, are you ready), has commenced along with the launch of the channel. A tribute to the multi-sport culture of the state, the campaign underlines Tamil pride and is rich with nuances such as the presence of the soil of Tamil Nadu in the TVC. The campaign will be supplemented by comprehensive, high-impact promotions on radio, TV, print, digital, and OOH.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has immense presence in the state thanks to his eight year stint with the franchise Chennai Super Kings, also a ambassador, will feature prominently in the campaign. Thala Dhoni embodies the pride, valour and sportsmanship of the Tamil culture.

said in a statement, "Tamil Nadu is a unique market with high affinity to language content and very distinctive viewing habits. Star India's strong presence in the state has helped us understand the pulse of the Tamil sports fans. Tamil is an extension of our belief to give people more relevant regional sports content and celebrate the 'Tamizh' culture. This is another resolute step in our constant endeavour to bring fans closer to sports."

The channel will feature content exclusively packaged with a line-up of eminent Tamilian hosts and commentators from the sports fraternity such as K Srikkanth, L Sivaramakrishnan, S Badrinath, S Sriram, S Ramesh, Tamil will be available on leading DTH/cable operators across Tamil Nadu as well as rest of India. The channel went live as of May 28.