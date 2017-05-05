Start-up OKWU launches its latest smartphone Omicron in India

Dynamic and customer focused mobility start-up on Friday launched its latest

actress launched the phone along with Anshuman Atul, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of and Arjun Gupta, chief operating officer (COO) and co-managing director,

showcases groundbreaking features that will build a new paradigm for the mobile experience. Smoothly adapting with the fast pace and ever demanding lifestyle of the present consumers, the boasts about its high-quality and futuristic traits. All India distributors attended the unveiling program as well. Along with them, several other notable personalities were part of the presentation too.

believes in enabling every stage of the population with the latest the mobile industry has to offer. The company is constantly working towards developing and launching smartphones that promise the best experience and are within the reach of the consumers.

Its latest device offers the perfect juxtaposition of features to adapt with the heavy duty workload of the user without compromising the design and look of the

"Post launch of our first model Pi , we generated huge market response that has helped us expand into east and south India and has also developed colossal market traction in Maharashtra. With we plan to accelerate our growth in operating regions and also look to open operations in northern India," said Anshuman Atul.

"From a team of 10 people to 100 today, in the span of six months, reflects the strength of our product besides deep understanding, strategy and collective hardwork," he added.

"With we enter into the most competitive and exciting price bracket of Rs 9,000 to Rs 12, 000, which garners the maximum sales for smartphones in India," said Atul.

The company focuses on shaping the future of market, making breakthrough technology easily available and accessible to the masses.

smartphones will be manufactured and assembled in Shenzhen, China and the company plans to have their own assembly unit in India ahead. The company is also in talks with Amity University for developing Research and Development facility.