Start-ups line up food street with new-age menu

Call them millennial food brands. Epigamia, RAW Pressery, Paper Boat, Veeba Foods, Fingerlix, and Chai Point — these have all made a mark by attracting millennials, who look for something trendy, something healthy. Innovative product and packaging are the USPs of these companies that have struck a chord with customers. Doing it differently is the mantra of these new companies, claim experts. “Entrepreneurs are starting brands in categories that didn’t exist (Greek yogurt, for instance). We also see people starting brands in categories that are ...