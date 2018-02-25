Start-ups: Saraf Foods raises Rs 300 mn, FourKites secures $35 mn, and more

Saraf Foods raises Rs 300 mn from IFU, previous investors Vadodara-based Saraf Foods has raised Rs 300 million in its second round of funding, led by Danish investment fund IFU and pervious investors — DSG Consumer Partners, PEDORIA and Saraf family. The company is a supplier of frozen dried fruits, vegetables and herbs.

The fund will used for individual quick freezing, adding capacity to freeze drying and diversifying into air drying. Saraf Foods aims to garner over 200 per cent growth in revenues to Rs 1 billion by 2020 from Rs 300 million in 2017. In 2013, Saraf Foods had ...