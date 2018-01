Start-ups will flourish if regulations become more friendly: V Balakrishnan

India's will flourish if the regulatory environment becomes more friendly as all other things - funding, talent and ability to connect to global market - are in place, says a senior IT industry figure. V Balakrishnan, the former of Infosys Ltd, told that investors are now focusing on B2B start-ups than B2C. According to him, a lot of churning has happened in the start-up field in the last two years but there is lot of stability now, and funding has become much more focused with not all attracting money. B2C start-ups had funding challenges which have reduced of late with large players among them having raised money. "But B2B market is the focus now; most of the funds are focusing on B2B because capital requirement is low and I think exit is also happening in B2B.

I think a lot more focus in the VC circles is on B2B now than B2C," he said. The biggest problem faced by is on regulatory and compliance front, said, citing the Income Tax department's notices to vis-a-vis the angel tax. "I think some of the regulatory changes have to be much more friendly for startup and compliance regulation should ease because you can't expect a startup started by an who is 25-30 years (old) to comply with some 30 to 40 laws," he said. He said regulations and compliance have to be made simple and much more friendlier for "The recent notice issued by Income Tax department to all startup on funding is not helping because you can't expect a which raised money to pay tax on the capital," said. Regulation is a key challenge and there needs to be much more clarity. If that comes, the environment (for startups) will change for the better, he said. " should have a different environment for regulatory compliance; you can't expect a to adhere to all matured company regulations," said. "I think if the regulatory environment becomes much more easier, will flourish as all other things are there...funding is there, talent is coming in, I think they are also able to connect to the global market," he said.