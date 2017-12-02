Startups in India that are leading the AI race in 2017

With a lot of development in (AI) happening around the globe, India is coming up with equally unique perspectives on the field, as their other developed counterparts.



In India alone, the start-up industry is booming with their numbers touching the 200-plus mark, as investments flow from all major investors.

Given the age of disruptive technologies, can definitely be termed one of the most promising one. It comes handy in organising start-ups better.

Here are some of the few start-ups across sectors that have been using uniquely:

ePayLater

Driven by the mantra - cashless convenient credit, can primarily be defined as a new age payment solution that comes with a 'Buy now, Pay later' approach. Incorporated on Dec 1, 2015, the platform uses unique and machine learning algorithms that continuously learn from consumers' online presence, social behaviour and buying pattern across different shopping merchants.

not only processes real-time data to check credit worth of the consumers but also processes indirect variables that help them eliminate the frauds among the lot. There recent tie-up with IRCTC enabling passengers to book 'tatkal' ticket within seconds and pay after 14 days is a proof of brilliant usage of

Happy Loans

Incepted in December 2016 in Mumbai, Happy Loans, one of India's most innovative loan facilitators with a vision of offering customers a truly 'happy' banking and loan processing experience uses at large. To decide a merchant's credit worth with live data about his business.

not only processes real time data to check credit worth of a merchant but also processes indirect variables that affect a business eg: location, nature of business, lean and peak season. The entire modeling is based on a merchant's daily repayment - helps to analyze a merchant's periodic repayment and rewards/ punishes his credit worth accordingly. A user can borrow more if he maintains a healthy repayment history. helps improve Customer life cycle by personalizing the experience for every individual. Standardising personalization improve business efficiency and loyalty

Truebil

An Omni-channel platform to buy and sell pre-owned cars, it has redefined the car buying process. Recently launched their services in New Delhi and Bangalore. use in their Truescore algorithm.

is used for the price prediction of a used car, by not just taking in the condition of the car but also the geographic and season implications also. It is fundamentally changing three major blocks of the supply chain: the way people shop, the way that dealerships sell, and the way that lenders finance auto purchases. is transforming the automobile sector with the upcoming driver-less cars. Features like automatic braking, alert systems, intelligent cruise controls and collision avoidance systems are some of the lesser features powered by

Genext Students

An edu-tech startup who uses platform for collecting the traverse data, helps them to access the profiles of the students and tutors. Based on the Tutor matching algorithm, they create a personalised search pattern that offers guaranteed outcome in current learning for students and the required guidance for the same. It then matches it with the requirement.

Content, Student and Mentor-all the three major verticals of education are built with models using self-learning mechanism which creates a niche experience for the parents who can also track their child's progress.

Haptik

is one of the world's largest chatbot platforms, building applications for consumers, publishers, and enterprises. The company has been at the forefront of the paradigm shift from apps to bots, having worked across various chatbot use cases such as commerce, customer service, utility and lead generation. is the base of this startup.