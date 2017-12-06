State-owned OMCs' fortunes take a turn

In the September quarter, (OMCs) had benefited from the spike in (GRMs), as well as marketing margins, and inventory gains. In the current quarter, however, they are finding more challenges.

The benchmark Singapore GRMs had surged to a 10-quarter high in the September quarter, the second one (Q2) of this financial year. This was on the back of supply disruptions caused by Cyclone Harvey in the US. At $8.3 a barrel, the GRMs were up 29 per cent sequentially and 61 per cent over a year.

However, by mid-November (the latest data available), these GRMs had declined 12 per cent sequentially to $7.3 a barrel, on increasing US supplies. Thus, the December quarter (Q3) might be different.

The bigger concern pertains to marketing margins, the profit the three government-owned OMCs make on retail sales of automobile fuels (petrol, diesel). In Q2, the OMCs had shown an improvement in these margins, which analysts said was a key positive. By mid-November, marketing margins are reported to have dipped significantly. Analysts at ICICI Securities, in fact, say the net marketing margins turned negative from November 16. And, that in Q3 till date, the margins are down 55 per cent sequentially and 23 per cent year-on-year, at 76p (a litre). This decline is on the back of inadequate retail price hikes, despite rising crude oil prices.

Assuming crude remains at $61.85 a barrel and diesel cracks (margin) stay during the rest of Q3 at the current level, ICICI Securities estimates the diesel net margin might fall 68-77 per cent sequentially and 44-60 per cent year-on-year. The net margin for petrol might fall by 57-65 per cent sequentially and 28-42 per cent year-on-year.

As a result, the shares price of (IOC) and (HPC) are down 16-17 per cent from their high in Q2. (BPC) is down about 10 per cent from its high in October; its lower decline could be explained as owing to its exploration and production hydrocarbon assets. These get higher valuations with every rise in crude oil prices. would also benefit from the expansion of its Kochi refinery.

IOC, too, will continue benefiting from its new Paradip refinery. However, concerns also remain elevated due to the potential risk in (ONGC) selling its equity stake in to fund the acquisition of Analysts at Emkay Global, in their mid-November note, had said their earlier preferred pick was but due to the offer-for-sale announcement and concern about selling its stake for the acquisition, the stock will remain range bound at Rs 370-420, till further clarity emerges.

Within the three OMCs, their preferred pick remains For, commissioning of the Kochi expansion will add to its volumes and incremental from the second half of this financial year, a catalyst for growth.

Having said that, with the present headwinds in the form of lower refining and marketing margins, most analysts are cautious on the OMC stocks despite the recent fall. Those at Kotak Institutional Equities say, “It might be a bit difficult for OMCs to earn steady margins as earlier, leave aside any possibility of increase in these, under an environment of elevated crude prices of $55- 65 a barrel, a coming prolonged election cycle over the next 12-18 months and sustained competitive pressure from private players.”

Notably, the private players have garnered 7.9 per cent market share in diesel and 5.5 per cent in petrol during the first half of FY18, from 5.9 per cent and 4.9 per cent, respectively in FY17. The prolonged period of elections could prevent the three state-owned entities from raising their fuel prices, affecting the marketing margins. Analysts say every 25p a litre reduction in automobile fuel margins would impact their FY19 earnings estimates for HPC, and by 10 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively.