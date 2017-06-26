Statspeak: Driven by purpose

66% of executives are rethinking their organisations' purpose

A majority (73 per cent) of business leaders believes in the value of a strong corporate purpose, and only a minority (15 per cent) says their company’s main purpose is to maximise shareholder value, according to a new EY global report. Sixty-six per cent of executives are rethinking their organisations’ purpose as a result of the disrupted environment, it added.

STR Team