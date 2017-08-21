Statspeak: Jobseeker watch

Ninety-one per cent Indian professionals are interested in hearing about job opportunities and 46 per cent “feel flattered” when they hear from recruiters, according to a report released by LinkedIn. Higher compensation (45 per cent) remains the top reason why people are likely to change their jobs, while 55 per cent are motivated to pursue opportunities that match both their personal and professional interests, it said.
