Statspeak: Learning choices

69% of professionals believe that online learning is a more effective method than offline training

Sixty-nine per cent of Indian IT professionals believe that online learning is a more effective method than offline training, according to a report by technology learning platform Pluralsight. The report is based on a survey by market research firm KANTAR IMRB that covered 568 IT professionals across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, NCR, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Source: Learning habits of the Indian technologist, Pluralsight, 2017 (All figures in %)

STR Team