Statspeak: Mobile march

In 2017, smartphone subscriptions in India are expected to represent 30% of all mobile subscriptions. By 2022, this number is expected to reach over 60%, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report 2017. The report added that India’s mobile subscription base crossed the 1.2-billion mark this January.

STR Team