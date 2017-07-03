Leadership skills (30%) are the most sought after by the board of directors and senior management for hiring professionals at the C-suite level in India, according to market mapping by executive search firm BTI Consultants. Hard skills that are most critical for C-suite roles consists of industry and market knowledge (30%) and business acumen (30%)
Statspeak: Top 5 hard and soft skills required in CEOs
STR Team July 3, 2017 Last Updated at 01:25 IST
