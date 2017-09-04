Statspeak: Which sector will most benefit from adoption of technologies?

An overwhelming number of young people in the age group of 18 to 35 think technology is “creating jobs” as opposed to “destroying jobs”, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers 2017 survey. Regionally, Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe have the lowest share of votes for “creating jobs” (70 and 71.6 per cent) compared to other regions where the value is closer to 80 per cent of votes.