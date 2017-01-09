Costly coal to shrink steel firms' margins in Oct-Dec

Steel producers will see their margins shrink sequentially in the December quarter as input costs move up. The companies will have deal with coking coal prices more than doubling from $100 per tonne in early 2016,. “Steel companies have raised prices during the quarter and realisations will be higher, but this will be nullified by higher input costs,” said Abhisar Jain, senior analyst with Centrum Brokerage. Coking coal, a key raw material, is largely imported by steel companies like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power and Bhushan Steel. “For JSW ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?