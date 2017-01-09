Costly coal to shrink steel firms' margins in Oct-Dec

Steel producers will see their margins shrink sequentially in the December quarter as input costs move up. The companies will have deal with coking coal prices more than doubling from $100 per tonne in early 2016,. “Steel companies have raised prices during the quarter and realisations will be higher, but this will be nullified by higher input costs,” said Abhisar Jain, senior analyst with Centrum Brokerage. Coking coal, a key raw material, is largely imported by steel companies like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power and Bhushan Steel. “For JSW ...

