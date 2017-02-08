Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Industry

Silicon Valley's Tesla mulls India entry this summer
Business Standard

Steel companies take a pause after 3 consecutive price hikes

Lower domestic demand a major roadblock; exports provide relief

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

steel, Chhattisgarh, secondary steel

After three successive rounds of significant price increases, steel companies have resorted to some minor price adjustments this month, if at all.

The last three increases have been in the range of Rs 1,500-3,000 each time, while this month, some producers have just adjusted prices and others have just kept them at the same level.

Steel producers said, "Though prices were increased up to Rs 3,000 last month, not all producers could pass on the entire increase." The reason is muted domestic demand.

According to data, consumption growth during April-January was to the tune of 3.6 per cent. "This is season time, if consumption doesn't pick up now, it means that demand is a major problem," a producer said, though, year-on-year, the consumption growth in January was around 4.3 per cent. In 2015-16, consumption of Indian steel stood at 81.5 million tonnes, which was up by 4.8 per cent.

An Icra report towards the end of December said that domestic steel demand remained largely stagnant in the first quarter of FY16, with consumption growing by just 0.4 per cent year-on-year but steel consumption growth in the second quarter was much higher at 6.8 per cent. 

Essar Steel Executive Director (strategy and business development) Vikram Amin said that flat product segment has been growing at six per cent to seven per cent. The problem is at the retail end.

Demonetisation has been a drag on the retail segment, with sales down significantly. " (At the) end of the day, there is a lot that goes into the retail segment," producers pointed out. The retail segment, which is primarily rural and semi-urban, is cash-based and demonetisation has resulted in a deferment of sales.

Producers have pointed out that the affordable housing push in the Budget could, however, prop up sales of long products that are used in construction. However, even then the affordable housing segment is more dependent on cement than steel, the experts added.

However, there is a silver lining for steel companies and hence steel companies are not majorly perturbed. 

Steel companies are diverting output to the export market. Even though there has been an increase of around 11 per cent in finished steel production during April-January, much of it is making its way to the export market, which has helped in keeping prices firm. 

"Data indicate that exports have increased 73 per cent during April to January, to 5.9 million tonnes," said Sushim Banerjee, director general, Institute for Steel Development and Growth. During the same period, imports have declined by 38 per cent to 6.1 million tonnes. Over the past year, the government had brought in a slew of trade measures that have helped in stemming the flow of imports. 

"If the trend continues, then India could end up being a net exporter this year," Banerjee pointed out.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Steel companies take a pause after 3 consecutive price hikes

Lower domestic demand a major roadblock; exports provide relief

Lower domestic demand a major roadblock; exports provide relief
After three successive rounds of significant price increases, steel companies have resorted to some minor price adjustments this month, if at all.

The last three increases have been in the range of Rs 1,500-3,000 each time, while this month, some producers have just adjusted prices and others have just kept them at the same level.

Steel producers said, "Though prices were increased up to Rs 3,000 last month, not all producers could pass on the entire increase." The reason is muted domestic demand.

According to data, consumption growth during April-January was to the tune of 3.6 per cent. "This is season time, if consumption doesn't pick up now, it means that demand is a major problem," a producer said, though, year-on-year, the consumption growth in January was around 4.3 per cent. In 2015-16, consumption of Indian steel stood at 81.5 million tonnes, which was up by 4.8 per cent.

An Icra report towards the end of December said that domestic steel demand remained largely stagnant in the first quarter of FY16, with consumption growing by just 0.4 per cent year-on-year but steel consumption growth in the second quarter was much higher at 6.8 per cent. 

Essar Steel Executive Director (strategy and business development) Vikram Amin said that flat product segment has been growing at six per cent to seven per cent. The problem is at the retail end.

Demonetisation has been a drag on the retail segment, with sales down significantly. " (At the) end of the day, there is a lot that goes into the retail segment," producers pointed out. The retail segment, which is primarily rural and semi-urban, is cash-based and demonetisation has resulted in a deferment of sales.

Producers have pointed out that the affordable housing push in the Budget could, however, prop up sales of long products that are used in construction. However, even then the affordable housing segment is more dependent on cement than steel, the experts added.

However, there is a silver lining for steel companies and hence steel companies are not majorly perturbed. 

Steel companies are diverting output to the export market. Even though there has been an increase of around 11 per cent in finished steel production during April-January, much of it is making its way to the export market, which has helped in keeping prices firm. 

"Data indicate that exports have increased 73 per cent during April to January, to 5.9 million tonnes," said Sushim Banerjee, director general, Institute for Steel Development and Growth. During the same period, imports have declined by 38 per cent to 6.1 million tonnes. Over the past year, the government had brought in a slew of trade measures that have helped in stemming the flow of imports. 

"If the trend continues, then India could end up being a net exporter this year," Banerjee pointed out.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Steel companies take a pause after 3 consecutive price hikes

Lower domestic demand a major roadblock; exports provide relief

After three successive rounds of significant price increases, steel companies have resorted to some minor price adjustments this month, if at all.

The last three increases have been in the range of Rs 1,500-3,000 each time, while this month, some producers have just adjusted prices and others have just kept them at the same level.

Steel producers said, "Though prices were increased up to Rs 3,000 last month, not all producers could pass on the entire increase." The reason is muted domestic demand.

According to data, consumption growth during April-January was to the tune of 3.6 per cent. "This is season time, if consumption doesn't pick up now, it means that demand is a major problem," a producer said, though, year-on-year, the consumption growth in January was around 4.3 per cent. In 2015-16, consumption of Indian steel stood at 81.5 million tonnes, which was up by 4.8 per cent.

An Icra report towards the end of December said that domestic steel demand remained largely stagnant in the first quarter of FY16, with consumption growing by just 0.4 per cent year-on-year but steel consumption growth in the second quarter was much higher at 6.8 per cent. 

Essar Steel Executive Director (strategy and business development) Vikram Amin said that flat product segment has been growing at six per cent to seven per cent. The problem is at the retail end.

Demonetisation has been a drag on the retail segment, with sales down significantly. " (At the) end of the day, there is a lot that goes into the retail segment," producers pointed out. The retail segment, which is primarily rural and semi-urban, is cash-based and demonetisation has resulted in a deferment of sales.

Producers have pointed out that the affordable housing push in the Budget could, however, prop up sales of long products that are used in construction. However, even then the affordable housing segment is more dependent on cement than steel, the experts added.

However, there is a silver lining for steel companies and hence steel companies are not majorly perturbed. 

Steel companies are diverting output to the export market. Even though there has been an increase of around 11 per cent in finished steel production during April-January, much of it is making its way to the export market, which has helped in keeping prices firm. 

"Data indicate that exports have increased 73 per cent during April to January, to 5.9 million tonnes," said Sushim Banerjee, director general, Institute for Steel Development and Growth. During the same period, imports have declined by 38 per cent to 6.1 million tonnes. Over the past year, the government had brought in a slew of trade measures that have helped in stemming the flow of imports. 

"If the trend continues, then India could end up being a net exporter this year," Banerjee pointed out.

image
Business Standard
177 22