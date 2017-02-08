Steel companies take a pause after 3 consecutive price hikes

After three successive rounds of significant price increases, have resorted to some minor price adjustments this month, if at all.

The last three increases have been in the range of Rs 1,500-3,000 each time, while this month, some producers have just adjusted prices and others have just kept them at the same level.

producers said, "Though prices were increased up to Rs 3,000 last month, not all producers could pass on the entire increase." The reason is muted domestic demand.

According to data, consumption growth during April-January was to the tune of 3.6 per cent. "This is season time, if consumption doesn't pick up now, it means that demand is a major problem," a producer said, though, year-on-year, the consumption growth in January was around 4.3 per cent. In 2015-16, consumption of Indian stood at 81.5 million tonnes, which was up by 4.8 per cent.

An Icra report towards the end of December said that domestic demand remained largely stagnant in the first quarter of FY16, with consumption growing by just 0.4 per cent year-on-year but consumption growth in the second quarter was much higher at 6.8 per cent.

Essar Executive Director (strategy and business development) Vikram Amin said that flat product segment has been growing at six per cent to seven per cent. The problem is at the retail end.

has been a drag on the retail segment, with sales down significantly. " (At the) end of the day, there is a lot that goes into the retail segment," producers pointed out. The retail segment, which is primarily rural and semi-urban, is cash-based and has resulted in a deferment of sales.

Producers have pointed out that the push in the Budget could, however, prop up sales of long products that are used in construction. However, even then the segment is more dependent on cement than steel, the experts added.

However, there is a silver lining for and hence are not majorly perturbed.

are diverting output to the export market. Even though there has been an increase of around 11 per cent in finished production during April-January, much of it is making its way to the export market, which has helped in keeping prices firm.

"Data indicate that exports have increased 73 per cent during April to January, to 5.9 million tonnes," said Sushim Banerjee, director general, Institute for Development and Growth. During the same period, imports have declined by 38 per cent to 6.1 million tonnes. Over the past year, the government had brought in a slew of trade measures that have helped in stemming the flow of imports.

"If the trend continues, then India could end up being a net exporter this year," Banerjee pointed out.