Steelmakers brace for 'short-term' headwinds

Whenever the economy hits an air pocket, Indian steelmakers worry about weak demand. Especially so this time because India’s 2017-18 first quarter growth of gross domestic product at 5.7 per cent was not only at a three-year low, but manufacturing gross value added rose 1.2 per cent, far slower than 10.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Moreover, unresolved problems linked to the Goods and Services Tax and the strong rupee are making it difficult for India to take advantage of the buoyancy in global trade seen by the World Trade ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?