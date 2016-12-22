Stent manufacturers upset over new order, say patients will suffer

The government's proposal to add stents to Schedule-1 of the Order has not been received well by multinational manufacturers.

The government has notified drug-eluting stents and in the same category.

and MTAI, associations representing multinational manufacturers, say that bringing all drug-eluting stents and under one category might prevent innovation in the sector.

While is the only one providing bio-absorbable stents, they are also likely to be affected. The company did not respond to a query sent by Business Standard. A bio-absorbable one is among the most expensive of stents available in India, at Rs 1.8 lakh, with its special feature of fully dissolving over a period of three years, not leaving any residue.

The industry feels the move might also lead to a shortage in India as manufacturers will be under financial stress, more so in the case of the bio-degradable stents, manufactured only by Abbott. The pricing issues will not motivate manufacturers to work towards creating bio-absorbable ones.

stated, "The decision is also not reflective of the discussions held during the department's consultative meetings with physicians and the industry to embrace common objectives that support the role of medical technology in the enhancement of the quality of health care."

Tejas Patel, chairman of Apex Heart Institute, Ahmedabad, says with such a classification, cutting-edge technology will not be available. This will result in an increase in the number of patients going to other countries for treatment.

For multinational manufacturers which have been advocating differential pricing for various kinds of drug-eluting stents, bioabsorbable ones being treated the same as other stents could be a significant blow, industry representatives said.

An spokesperson said, " is reviewing the content of the government's notification on coronary stents. Price controls can limit innovation, which is not in the best interest of patients. The industry has put forth proposals to the government to provide better solutions that balance access and continued innovation. Different people with heart disease have different medical needs and should have access to different treatment options if needed. We strongly believe patients and physicians in India should have the right to choose the medical devices best for them and companies and the government should work together to find balanced solutions.