Step-by-step guide to finding a co-founder for your start-up on Facebook

I found out about this website called I researched a little and found out that Nikhlesh Tayal is the man behind it and has been helping single founders hire senior talent. He has the expertise in hiring co-founders for early- and mid-stage companies, be it for technology, operations, or marketing.

What I realised after helping a lot of people and having conversations with Tayal was that the single thing that can have the biggest impact on finding the right co-founder is having a well-written co-founder job description.

A well-written job description must have the following:

Story

The job description should be an insight into the kind of person that you are, what you have done in the past, and your failures.

Why you are the best person

You should also explain why you are working on this opportunity right now and why you are the right person who can solve this problem better than anyone else.

Inspiration

The undertone of the job description should be inspiring, something that evokes interest in the reader and makes them read to the end.

What they’ll get

Instead of just writing about the benefit you offer, be specific on what’s in it for your prospects. When you write your story like a sales copy, people will get drawn to you as if you are speaking directly to them.

Who this is for

It’s important to make it clear who the position is for. Don’t write, "I need people from Stanford, Yale, or any prestigious school."

Who this is not for