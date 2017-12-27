Storming a female bastion: Men match women in online fashion shopping

This is one area where the gender gap may be closing. Women are considered but men are now giving them stiff competition in the apparel categories and taking the lead in foot-wear and accessories.

"Over the years, are seeing the otherwise active e-com shopper -- who is male -- foraying more and more into online. Market size of both men's and women's clothing online is at neck and neck now. However, in terms of footwear and accessories, men's market online is far ahead," Rishi Vasudev, (Fashion, Home and Furniture) at Flipkart, told IANS.

According to Vasudev, men's footwear was the highest e-commerce penetrated category and was expected to grow the fastest in the next two years with an close to 18 per cent (while clothing will be in the 5-6 per cent range).

He says that with men's footwear exploding in the next few years, was poised to take up a large share of this market, close to 45 per cent.

A report by says that between 55 and 60 million consumers are currently buying products online, with the market becoming bigger. Male buying is expected to give an extra fillip to this growth.

According to Kabir Mehra, of -- a brand that creates made-to-measure suits and Indian formal wear -- with more men likely to shop online as opposed to in brick and mortar shops, there was an increase in portals introducing menswear to engage with this growing clientele.

"As a trend men are more likely to shop on occasions, as opposed to indulging in the activity as leisure. They are also shoppers of habit and tend to research thoroughly on any expenditure they make when it comes to luxury ensembles. Given this, the has drastically changed," Mehra told IANS.

Another trend in is women tend to shop for their partners or male family members and find it a task to get them to come out and shop, hence they end up finding the convenient.

"They can simply share link of what they think is a good purchase and all the men need to do is check this on their phones, thereby making the process quicker," added the other of

Arun Sirdeshmukh, of says that they had witnessed an almost 100 per cent growth in menswear category from 2015 to 2017 and that's why they were tapping the market with new innovations and developments.

"With the growing appetite for up-to-date trends, men are getting increasingly forward," he said.

Men are very confident to buy online as they know what they want and shop directly for these products and that is the reason their visits to had increased, feels Samantha Chilton, of Design at COM.

" is now making men more trend-aware as it enables brands to showcase looks and help men to evolve their look," Chilton told IANS adding that menswear had grown consistently since its launch in 2014 to 40 per cent of their sales now.

Obviously, men no longer feel shy in storming a female bastion.