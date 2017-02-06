Street Food: Dealing with multi-purpose monsters

The society floated by Sahara employees had grown into a beast of massive proportions

The society floated by Sahara employees had grown into a beast of massive proportions

One of the less discussed parts of the finance minister’s Budget speech was his proposal to amend the Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act. “There is an urgent need to protect the poor and gullible investors from another set of dubious schemes, operated by unscrupulous entities who exploit the regulatory gaps in the (MSCS) Act, 2002. We will amend this Act in consultation with various stakeholders, as part of our ‘Clean India’ agenda,” Jaitley said last week. Away from public eyes, much seems to have been happening in the area. My own ...

N Sundaresha Subramanian