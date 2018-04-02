Strides Shasun gets US regulator nod for Ibuprofen capsules

Pharma-major on Monday said it has received United States Food & Administration (USFDA) approval for generic pain reliever capsules. The firm's wholly-owned subsidiary has received nod for 200-mg capsules from the US health regulator, said. The nod comes after an approval cycle of almost six years.

The US over-the -counter market for the painkiller is $300 million, including a private label market of $60 million.

The Bengaluru-based company looks garner at least 20 per cent of this private label market share. The product will be commercialised in fourth quarter of the current financial year and will be manufactured at the company's oral dosage unit in Bengaluru.

The company has 74 cumulative abbreviated new application filings with of which 45 have been approved and 29 are pending approval.