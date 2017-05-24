Strides Shasun gets USFDA nod for drug used in dementia treatment

Product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru

Product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru

on Wednesday said it has received approval from the for memantine hydrochloride tablets used in the treatment of dementia.



The product will be manufactured at the company's facility at and marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market.



In a filing, said it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for memantine hydrochloride tablets USP, 5mg and 10 mg.



"The product will be launched immediately," it added.



Quoting IMS sales data, said the US market for memantine hydrochloride tablets USP, 5mg and 10 mg is approximately $60 million.



stock was trading 6.25 per cent lower at Rs 849.85 on the

Press Trust of India