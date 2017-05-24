Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Adani Ports Q4 net profit up 27% to Rs 1,179 crore

Clariant Q4 net dips by 15.70% at 10.2 crore
Business Standard

Strides Shasun gets USFDA nod for drug used in dementia treatment

Product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Strides Shasun gets USFDA nod for drug used in dementia treatment

Strides Shasun on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for memantine hydrochloride tablets used in the treatment of dementia.

The product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru and marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market.



In a BSE filing, Strides Shasun said it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for memantine hydrochloride tablets USP, 5mg and 10 mg.

"The product will be launched immediately," it added.

Quoting IMS sales data, Strides Shasun said the US market for memantine hydrochloride tablets USP, 5mg and 10 mg is approximately $60 million.

Strides Shasun stock was trading 6.25 per cent lower at Rs 849.85 on the BSE.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Strides Shasun gets USFDA nod for drug used in dementia treatment

Product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru

Product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru Strides Shasun on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for memantine hydrochloride tablets used in the treatment of dementia.

The product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru and marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market.

In a BSE filing, Strides Shasun said it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for memantine hydrochloride tablets USP, 5mg and 10 mg.

"The product will be launched immediately," it added.

Quoting IMS sales data, Strides Shasun said the US market for memantine hydrochloride tablets USP, 5mg and 10 mg is approximately $60 million.

Strides Shasun stock was trading 6.25 per cent lower at Rs 849.85 on the BSE. image
Business Standard
177 22

Strides Shasun gets USFDA nod for drug used in dementia treatment

Product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru

Strides Shasun on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for memantine hydrochloride tablets used in the treatment of dementia.

The product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru and marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market.

In a BSE filing, Strides Shasun said it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for memantine hydrochloride tablets USP, 5mg and 10 mg.

"The product will be launched immediately," it added.

Quoting IMS sales data, Strides Shasun said the US market for memantine hydrochloride tablets USP, 5mg and 10 mg is approximately $60 million.

Strides Shasun stock was trading 6.25 per cent lower at Rs 849.85 on the BSE.

image
Business Standard
177 22