Strides Shasun gets USFDA nod to market tablets for altitude sickness

-
ALSO READStrides Shasun advances on USFDA approval for Ibuprofen Tablets Strides Shasun issued 3 observations from USFDA for Bangalore plant Strides Shasun gets USFDA nod for drug used in dementia treatment Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval to market lipid lowering drug Strides Shasun gets inspection report from USFDA for Bengaluru facility
-
Strides Shasun on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Acteazolamide tablets, used to prevent and reduce symptoms of altitude sickness.
In a BSE filing, it said Strides Pharma Global Pte. has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acteazolamide tablets USP, 125mg and 250 mg.
The approved product is a generic version of Diamox tablets.
Strides said the product, to be launched immediately, will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US.
Citing IMS sales data, the company said the US market for Acteazolamide tablets is approximately $53 million.
The company's stock was trading 0.72 per cent higher at Rs 832.35 per scrip on BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU