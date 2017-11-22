JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Indian companies to see better credit profiles in 2018, says Moody's
Business Standard

Strides Shasun gets USFDA nod to market tablets for altitude sickness

The approved product is a generic version of Diamox tablets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drugs, Pill, Medicine, Tablet

Strides Shasun on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Acteazolamide tablets, used to prevent and reduce symptoms of altitude sickness.

In a BSE filing, it said Strides Pharma Global Pte. has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acteazolamide tablets USP, 125mg and 250 mg.


The approved product is a generic version of Diamox tablets.

Strides said the product, to be launched immediately, will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US.

Citing IMS sales data, the company said the US market for Acteazolamide tablets is approximately $53 million.

The company's stock was trading 0.72 per cent higher at Rs 832.35 per scrip on BSE.

First Published: Wed, November 22 2017. 13:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements