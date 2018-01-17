Strong container volume boost for Concor, Gateway: Will growth sustain?

After a muted performance in the first eight months of the current financial year, container volume growth came in at 14 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in December. This is the highest y-o-y growth recorded in this fiscal year and is partly a function of higher demand as well as low base, says an analyst at a foreign brokerage.

Barring April, when there was a 9.8 per cent improvement, growth in most months in the current fiscal year has been around the six-per cent mark. Brokerages expect the trend of double-digit growth to sustain over the next couple of months. Given ...