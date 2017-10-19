Strong earnings growth ahead for Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty posted better-than-expected results for the September quarter on the back of higher sales from its Esquire project in Mumbai’s Goregaon. Reported revenue at Rs 303 crore were up 20 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) given that about Rs 175 crore of the Esquire project was recognised in the quarter. Sales were also boosted by higher rentals and occupancy at phase-II of its Commerz office project, also located in Goregaon. The strong growth in revenue led to a 30 per cent jump in operating profit (costs were 10 per cent y-o-y) at Rs 163 crore. Net profit, increased by ...