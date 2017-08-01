Strong execution propels Bharat Electronics' Q1 earnings

With gains of more than 15 per cent in the past six months and 45 per cent in a year, Bharat Electronics (or BEL) has cemented its position as a unique defence sector player. Therefore expectations, too, are high from the company. But, much to the Street’s surprise, June quarter (Q1) results published late on Monday not just outdid expectations by a huge margin, but also set a new benchmark for the company. Revenues at Rs 1,695 crore, is the best quarterly run-rate in recent times. Much of the revenue growth was helped by execution of key orders related to missiles and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?