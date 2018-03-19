Strong gains in store for Gujarat Gas, IGL on quantum shift cleaner fuels

Gas distribution companies are likely to see higher investor interest going forward, as bidding for natural gas distribution in urban areas is catching pace.

The shift to cleaner auto, cooking and industrial fuels has already become a priority area for governments, both Central and state, and this in turn is propping up prospects of city gas distribution (CGD) companies such as Indraprastha gas (IGL), Gujarat Gas and Mahanagar Gas (MGL). Even GAIL, the country’s largest gas transmission and marketing company, stands to benefit as improving gas demand will result in better ...