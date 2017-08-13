Strong prospects for Hindalco

After a robust show by its US subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco's standalone performance too was impressive. The June quarter had posed some challenges in terms of correction in base metal prices on a sequential basis and also goods and services tax-led destocking. The company beat consensus estimates on revenues and operating profits levels despite these negatives. Average copper prices at about $5,662 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was 3 per cent down sequentially. Aluminium prices per tonne remained volatile in the range $1,960-1,855 during the quarter and have shot ...