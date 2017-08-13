Strong prospects for Hindalco

After a robust show by its US subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco's standalone performance too was impressive. The June quarter had posed some challenges in terms of correction in base metal prices on a sequential basis and also goods and services tax-led destocking. The company beat consensus estimates on revenues and operating profits levels despite these negatives. Average copper prices at about $5,662 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was 3 per cent down sequentially. Aluminium prices per tonne remained volatile in the range $1,960-1,855 during the quarter and have shot ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?