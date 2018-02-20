Subscription-based biz will do good in age of Big Data: Adobe Systems CEO

Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen has asserted that the subscription-based businesses will be successful in the age of Big Data as they always keep in mind customer expectations and are constantly working to retain them. To meet the rising demands of clients, an enterprise should have the ability to deliver the best experience to a customer on the right time. Those who do not use data to their use will be disadvantaged, he said.

Speaking on “Information age is over, Welcome to the Experience age” at the and on Monday, Santanu Narayan said product was no longer a differentiator for clients and the experience was what one would be looking for.

This factor will change every aspect of investment within an organisation, whose goal is to deliver ultimate experience to customers.

Also, voice and vision will be the key interaction points between an entity and its customer in delivering high-level services in virtual reality, augmented reality among others. According to him mobile-only strategy will not work for a business.

With artificial intelligence(AI) eliminating the need of human beings in repetitive tasks, can now focus on innovation, creativity and aesthetics to provide quality services, he added.

Digital disruption has been creating an ecosystem of partnerships among enterprises, he said, citing Adobe's strategic partnership — announced last year with Microsoft on sharing data between Experience Manager, a website marketing tool and Dynamics 365, Microsoft's CRM tool — as an example for this growing trend of partnerships.