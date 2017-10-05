Subsidiaries of Gucci and Daiichi go in for voluntary liquidation

Two multinational firms, Gucci and Daiichi Sankyo, have decided to send off their Indian subsidiaries for liquidation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Earlier, Gucci India Private Limited was a company Gucci intended to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary in India, but now it would be wound up because the global luxury brand, instead of using the wholly-owned subsidiary, got into local partnerships and started operating in India. This is the reason Gucci India Private Limited applied for voluntary liquidation, a source said. Gucci will continue to ...