Sudan owes $418 mn to ONGC Videsh

Business Standard

Shine Jacob 

ONGC

Sudanese government’s refusal to extend an oilfield licence to ONGC Videsh Limited comes amid dues worth $418 million owed to OVL by the African nation. 

Sudan refused to extend the oilfield licence to operate Block 2B, which expired last November, saying it wanted higher royalties, tax, and profit petroleum. The block's revenue was affected by a drop in oil prices. Sudan’s dues to OVL till March come around $418 million, including those related to Sudan Product pipeline. 

The foreign arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) had bought 25 per cent stake in Greater Nile Oil Project comprising Block I, II and IV in undivided Sudan.

