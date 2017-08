Sun Pharma's research and drug discovery arm Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Saturday reported widening of net loss to Rs 78.84 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 36.14 crore for the June quarter of 2016-17 fiscal, SPARC said in a filing to BSE.

Total income of the company, however, rose to Rs 24.62 crore as against Rs 24.50 crore for the same period a year ago.

SPARC was formed in 2007, when Sun Pharmaceutical Industries separated out its active projects in drug discovery and innovation into a new company.

