Sun Pharma announces successful clinical trial for Seciera

Seciera is a patented, proprietary nanomicellar formulation of cyclosporine

Pharma player today announced successful Phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial results for for the treatment of dry eye disease.



is a patented, proprietary nanomicellar formulation of cyclosporine. It is being developed by Ocular Technologies, a company recently acquired by Sun Pharma, a statement issued here said.



Following the acquisition, owns exclusive, worldwide rights to and is developing it to commercialise for global markets including US, Europe, and Japan, as well as several emerging markets, it added.



meets primary and key secondary endpoints in pivotal trial shows efficacy after 12 weeks of treatment, it said.



Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, said, "We are happy to see the early onset of action and strong efficacy results for Seciera. These results are highly encouraging for millions of dry eye patients across the globe that have yet to find relief for their condition. We look forward to discussing these results with US FDA and agree on next steps for the program."



"Based on this successful confirmatory Phase 3 trial, has the potential to strengthen our emerging ophthalmics pipeline, which includes the recent launch of BromSite and late stage development programs for Xelpros and DexaSite," Sun Ophthalmics Vice President Jerry St. Peter said.

