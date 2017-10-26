Sun Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat cardiac problems

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic version of GSK's Coreg CR, extended-release capsules in the American market.

One of the company's wholly-owned subsidiaries has received final approval from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the generic product in strengths of 10mg, 20mg, 40mg and 80 mg, Sun Pharma said in a statement.


Coreg CR extended-release capsules are indicated for treating various heart conditions, including heart failure and high blood pressure.

As per IMS, Coreg CR had annual sales of around $208 million in the US for the 12 months ended August 2017.

Sun Pharma shares were trading 2.32 per cent up at Rs 535.40 apiece on BSE today.

First Published: Thu, October 26 2017. 15:38 IST

