Sun Pharma Q2 net plunges 59% at Rs 912 cr

India's largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, posted a 59 per cent plunge in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, but beat estimates.

Profit came in at Rs 912 crore ($139.48 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with Rs 2,235 crore a year ago, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 827 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.