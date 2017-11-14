Sun Pharma Q2 net plunges 59% at Rs 912 cr

-
India's largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, posted a 59 per cent plunge in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, but beat estimates.
Profit came in at Rs 912 crore ($139.48 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with Rs 2,235 crore a year ago, the company said.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 827 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
