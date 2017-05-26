Sun Pharma Q4 net declines 14% to Rs 1,223 cr, warns of fall in FY18 sales

has given a guidance of a single digit decline in sales of the financial year (FY) 2017-18 owing to This comes on the back of a 14 per cent decline in the consolidated net profit to Rs 1,223 crore in the fourth quarter (Q) of FY17, as against Rs 1,416 crore in the same period of the previous FY.

Total revenue, including other income, fell 6.3 per cent to Rs 7,361 crore on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.

Increased competition, and continue to impact sales in the US market, where the company's sales declined by 34 per cent y-o-y.

Sun Pharma's subsidiary also reported a weak result and its sales were lower by 26 per cent. Notably, Sun Pharma's Q4 sales in the last FY had boosted because of its top selling anti-leukemia drug, Gleevec, for which it had six months sales exclusivity.

Sun Pharma's Managing Director said FY18 will be a challenging year for the company and it may see a single digit decline in revenue over FY17.

The company's key Halol plant continues to be under the (USFDA) warning letter and single digit decline in sales assumes zero product approvals from the plant this year.

"The remediation steps at Halol are ongoing and we are sharing periodic updates with the FDA," he said. A re-inspection of the facility may be carried out in this quarter.

"Our Q4 performance reflects the impact of the challenging generic pricing environment in the US. Despite this we continue to invest our strong cash flows in enhancing our speciality pipeline," Shanghvi said.

He added the company had achieved 2/3rd of the targetted $300 million synergies from Ranbaxy acquisition and the savings were being ploughed back into building a pipeline of speciality drugs.