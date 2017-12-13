Sun Pharma's specialty drugs face competition in US

Sun Pharma has invested over $600 million to build a specialty pipeline of seven products in the hope to counter generic drug price erosion in the US market.

But, now two key products (Seciera and Tildrakizumab) that account for 70 per cent of specialty pipeline’s value are witnessing competition from rival firms, denting the hope of strong come back. The Mumbai-based pharma major reported 59 per cent decline in its net profit for the quarter ending September to Rs 912 crore, as it lost exclusivity on generic version of a key cancer drug. The revenue for the quarter was down ...