Sun Pharma's stock dips before quarter's result

hit a four-year low of Rs 451 a share on the exchange, a day before the largest medicine exporter is to announce its quarterly

The had fallen five per cent on Wednesday to Rs 474.7, after a 31 per cent drop in sales for subsidiary The company had cited a "difficult generic pricing environment" for the downfall.

This has mean a nearly 20 per cent drop in the share over 16 trading sessions since the recent high of Rs 588 on July 19. A Bloomberg poll average of 18 analysts says the company is expected to report a 42 per cent decline in net profit for the quarter ending June, due to shrinking margin from the business.

Sun Pharma is also facing a challenge in its earnings. Its unit at in Gujarat continues to be under the sector regulator, the FDA's watch, hitting sales and profit in the biggest international market. The facility, catering to the market, first got a warning letter from the in 2015. Even after remedial work, the regulator said it found breaches at the plant company last year.

The company management had earlier said it would shift filings for key products awaiting approvals from to alternative sites. " would require re-inspection before fresh approvals come through, extending the final clearance timelines well into FY19," said Jatina Kotian, analyst at Emkay Global in a report on Wednesday. "Overall, Taro's vulnerability and high base business erosion at Sun Pharma's business provide low visibility on FY19 expected earnings."

"We believe FY18 will be a washout year for the company due to the slowdown in its generic business," says Amey Chalke, analyst with HDFC Securities. "Our hopes lie on the success of its speciality pipeline in the US, where there are three big novel products in the pipeline, along with sizable specialty products from the ( Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company) portfolio."

Teva

All generic pharma producers are facing pricing pressure in the The assets of Pharmaceutical Industries have become acquisition targets after the announced last week by the world's biggest maker of generic medicines. Teva's profits in the second quarter dropped to $1 billion from $1.2 bn a year earlier. Its slumped the most in almost two decades and the yield on its bonds jumped after the drug maker warned it might breach some debt covenants this year if sales did not rise.

Teva's acquisition of Allergan's generic business last year for $40.5 bn has become troublesome, as generic drug makers' profit margins are being squeezed in the The is speeding up on drug approvals, flooding the market with products from smaller that compete on price. It also came at a time when pharmacy chains and retailers had consolidated their orders to a point where four groups accounted for 80 per cent of the purchases, said in an earnings call.