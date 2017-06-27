Sun Pharma to develop chikungunya, zika drugs

has tied up with Pune-based to develop new drugs to treat chickungunya, and

The partnership is a part of company's plans to develop drugs which cater to unmet needs of patients. Currently there are no specific drugs to treat these diseases, exacerbating global health concerns.

Under the agreement, NIV will conduct the tests on biological, chemical and phytopharmaceutical (plant-based) molecules developed by the company against the viruses.

"We will work with NIV on pre-clinical studies and based on the results we will conduct clinical trials," said Dr Altaf Lal, senior adviser (global health and innovation), Sun Pharma.

Sun Pharma did not disclose project funding and commercial development details.

The tie up is also in sync with government's plan, the company said. Sun Pharma's agreement with NIV follows its MoU with for conducting joint scientific research and innovation for testing of drugs, biosimilars and vaccines and disease control and elimination programmes.

"Our agreement with NIV for developing drugs against zika, and is part of our broader commitment for developing new and improved vaccines and drugs against arboviruses that are of significant health importance to India and rest of the world. Our decision to partner with NIV was made following extensive due diligence and consultations on existing programs globally," commented Kirti Ganorkar, executive VP & head, global business development, Sun Pharma.