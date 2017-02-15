Sun Pharma to transfer production of key products from Halol to other sites

Drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plans to shift production of critical products from its plant to other facilities following a weak third quarter which saw nearly 5 per cent increase in net profit. Drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plans to shift production of critical products from its plant to other facilities following a weak third quarter which saw nearly 5 per cent increase in net profit.

plant is key for and it contributed in high single digits to its before it was issued a warning letter in December 2015. Last December, the US FDA raised fresh concerns about the plant following an inspection. No new products have been approved from the plant since September 2014.

The regulatory action and the consequential remedial measures has resulted in disruption of supplies from the plant and this has hit the company's US business. Pricing pressure in the market too has impacted its earnings. US market accounts for about 45 per cent of the company's consolidated revenue. US market sales grew 4 per cent to $507 million in Q3 FY17 on a year on year basis.

While the company's earlier thrust was on restoring compliance rather than site transfers, managing director Dilip Shanghvi said on Tuesday that the company now plans to transfer production of critical products from to other facilities.

Shanghvi said the focus remains on improving supplies from and regaining market share in the US market. He said remediation measures at will continue for the next few quarters and the company continues to update the FDA on a regular basis.

Following the adverse observations last December brokerages had cut the profit outlook. Delay in resolution of the issues will result in lower profits in FY18, brokerages had said.

also said it was cooperating with a US Department of Justice investigation, under which several drugmakers were issued summons. "We have followed the law in the US and all our people have followed appropriate behaviour," Shanghvi said.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) began the probe into the matter two years ago and it covers over a dozen companies, including Indian generic drug makers, and relates to about two dozen drugs.