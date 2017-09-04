Sun TV looks at a bright future

The stock of Sun TV gained 16 per cent in two trading sessions on expectations of a faster turnaround in Indian Premier League (IPL) segment performance in FY19, especially after STAR India’s record IPL media rights deal, and growth in revenues from digitisation in Tamil Nadu. STAR India on Monday won media rights for the IPL for a period of five years on a bid of Rs 16,347 crore. A record bid will help Sun TV, owner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, as revenues from media rights and sponsorships are shared between the IPL and its franchisees. The share of franchisees ...