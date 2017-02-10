Company
Business Standard

Sun TV Q3 profit up 11 % at Rs 240 cr

Total Income rises 4% to Rs 628 cr

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Kalanidhi Maran-owned Sun Television Network (Sun TV) reported 11 per cent growth during the quarter ended December 31, 2016 at Rs 240.09 crore, as against Rs 216.33 crore for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2015.

Total Income for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 up by four per cent at Rs 628.36 crore as against Rs 602.16 crore for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2015.

Subscription revenue for the quarter was up by 17 per cent at Rs 241.94 crore, as against Rs 207.16 crore for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2015.

 

