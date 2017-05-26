Sun TV Q4 profit flat at Rs 236 cr

has reported a of Rs 235.91 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2017 as against Rs 235.47 crore, a year ago.

Kalanithi Maran-owned broadcaster revenue rose to Rs 582.50 crore from Rs 564.97 crore, a year ago, an increase of around three per cent.

The subscription revenue for the quarter rose by 12 per cent to Rs 241.88 crore from Rs 216.60 crore.

During the year ended March 31, 2017 company's IPL franchise 'Sunrisers Hyderabad' income stood at Rs 150.99 crore as against Rs 96.30 crore, a year ago.

The company is optimistic about 2017-18, since the external factors are behind. Sun Group also increased rates across the board. The company also said demonetisation impact will start to wane from June or July.