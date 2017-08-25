Sun TV to discontinue Kannada news channel

Sun TV Network, one of the major in the country is shutting down its channel with plans to convert it into another genre. The company has been operating the channel for the past 19 years and is now compelled to close down it as it is not viable, said sources.

According to company officials, will be discontinued in the next couple of months and use that space for another genre like general entertainment channel. There were reports that the company has filed a document with the Commissioner of Labour and others in Karnataka, in which it has mentioned that the division has been incurring substantial losses over the past couple of years. Given the competition the channel is facing, the viewership share of is also relatively low. The decision to close down the division is for business reasons. The company is not able to justify the losses accumulated and continues to incur, it said.

A company official refused to comment on the reason behind the decision, adding that it is a matter of speculation. It currently has six channels in Kannada — Udaya TV, Udaya Movies, Udaya Music, Udaya Comedy, and Chintu TV. is said to be one of the oldest channels in Karnataka.