Supercars on budget row

The market for luxury cars and premium bikes in the country has more than doubled in the last seven years. The big four, Mercedes Benz India, BMW India, Audi India and Jaguar Land Rover India, have seen sales jump (admittedly on a small base) to 35,913 units in 2017 from 15,799 units in 2010.

And except for one slow year of demonetisation, the numbers have been steadily climbing the charts. How did the big luxury auto brands manage to level down the speed breakers in a country where customers are predominantly value-seeking and price-focused? Experts point to a mix of factors: easy ...