Supporting the logistics movement

Mumbai-based LEAP has the potential for higher revenue but competition and environmental concerns will pose challenges

Two years ago, online furniture shopping firm Pepperfry.com was looking for pallets, the flat wooden structure used to keep packages stable during transit, of a unique size and specifications. Goods are first loaded on to a pallet, which helps the loading and unloading of goods during transit. Pallets help machines pick up and load goods tied up to it, reducing the manual effort in the process, saving cost and speeding. The pallets available did not meet the requirements of the company. Then a start-up approached the firm and offered pallets with the desired specifications, ending ...

T E Narasimhan