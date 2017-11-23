Supreme Court appoints official receiver to manage Aamby Valley

The (SC) on Thursday ordered the official receiver of to take over the management of affairs of luxury township Aamby Valley, amid fears of encroachment and the possibilities of not finding any bidder in the auction. The official receiver is different from the official liquidator, who had been earlier appointed by the court to conduct the auction of the township. The move will end the control and possession of the over Rs 37,000 crore property spread across 43 square kilometres off Lonavla on the Mumbai-Pune Highway.

In an order, the bench of chief justice Dipak Misra, Ranjan Gogoi and A K Sikri said, "We appoint an official receiver of the in respect of The duty of the receiver is to see the valuation is not reduced and the property is maintained."

The Court ordered the auction of the township earlier this year after the group failed to pay Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) sums due as per the court's 2012 order. The SC had ordered Sahara India Real Estate and Sahara Housing Invest Corp to refund Rs 24,029 crore raised from over 29.6 million investors along with an interest of 15%. But, Sahara initially repaid only Rs 5,120 crore and claimed that the rest was refunded to the investors directly. The court did not buy this argument and sent group chief Subrata Roy to Tihar jail in 2014.

Though Roy was released on parole in 2016 and some instalments have been paid, the delay has caused total dues to balloon over Rs 40,000 crore due to accruing interest. The court ordered the auction of as the final option to end the proceedings that have dragged on for seven years now.

On Thursday, hearing reports of obstruction by the group Misra observed "if the man has to be sent to jail" to end the matter.

Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Sahara group, objected to the proposal to appoint receiver saying there was no such move at the time auction was ordered initially and a separate application had to be filed. Rohatgi added that the group was running a school, hospital and other facilities. Misra said, "Why are you in? You are in means you are obstructing."

However, the bench was convinced with the recommendation of Amicus Curiae Shekhar Naphade and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) counsel Arvind Datar. Naphade pointed out that there have been complaints from some of the residents within the township that their water supplies have been cut and there were concerns over the day-to-day running of the township.

The bench also empowered the to take such steps necessary for the orderly conduct of the auction. It also released a sum of Rs 84 lakh for advertisement of the fresh auction. The second attempt to auction the property is likely to commence soon and is likely to take eight weeks.

The bench posted the matter for early February and asked the Official liquidator Venod Sharma to ensure that the auction is completed this time. Sharma replied saying the size and scale of the operation was unprecedented and he was putting his best efforts. The first auction got a lukewarm response after claimed that the had obstructed the process.

Meanwhile, a United Capital, a New York-based real estate fund, said it wanted to buy the Sahara group's stake in New York-based luxury hotels Plaza and Dream Downtown. The fund's lawyer said it was ready to pay $793 million (about Rs 5,000 crore) for the assets and asked the court to consider their application. But, Rohatgi said the group was not inclined since the auction would take care of the dues. The bench also observed that since auction is currently on, the group could not be forced to sell other assets, if it did not intend to.